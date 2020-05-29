Boston Globe Obituaries
DANIEL R. O'DONNELL Jr.

DANIEL R. O'DONNELL Jr. Obituary
O'DONNELL, Daniel R. Jr. Of Branford, CT, formerly of Norwood, May 25, 2020. Devoted son of Suzanne Rougeau of Plainville and the late Daniel R. O'Donnell, Sr. Brother of Nicole Precourt and her husband Michael of Norton. Boyfriend of Jodie Swiderski of Branford, CT. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private Funeral Service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM on Monday, June 1. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020
