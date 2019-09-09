|
RONAYNE, Daniel R. Of Haverhill, formerly of Burlington, Sept. 7. Beloved husband of the late Ann M. (Harrington). Longtime companion of Bettina "Betty" Long of Haverhill. Loving father of John J. Ronayne of Woburn, Daniel R. Ronayne, Jr. of Burlington, Regina M. Skinner & her husband Bob of Tewksbury, Kathleen Capobianco & her husband Bruce of Burlington, and the late Richard J. Ronayne. Brother of the late Francis, Ernest, & Richard Ronayne, James Kavanaugh, and Helen Keith. Proud grandfather of Sara, Brian, & David Capobianco, Christopher Ronayne, and Joshua Morgan. Great-grandfather of Jackson Ronayne. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Thursday, September 12, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Daniel's name may be made to , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019