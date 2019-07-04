|
SALVUCCI, Daniel Robert Of Burlington, formerly of Brighton, July 2. Beloved husband of 54 years of Jeannette "Jan" (Carter). Loving father of Lisa Salvucci & her partner Paul Courtenay of Tewksbury, Michelle Sehr & her husband Joel of Burlington, and Daniel R. Salvucci II & his wife Chelle of Ashburnham. Brother of Anthony Salvucci & his wife Antonetta of Newton and the late Ann Loretta Webb Sullivan. Grandfather of Jennifer Tsingos & her husband Sotiris; Jolene, Ethan, Logan, Sydney and MacKenzie. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Sunday, July 7 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, July 8 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Daniel's name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118 www.apdaparkinson.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019