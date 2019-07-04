Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL SALVUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL ROBERT SALVUCCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL ROBERT SALVUCCI Obituary
SALVUCCI, Daniel Robert Of Burlington, formerly of Brighton, July 2. Beloved husband of 54 years of Jeannette "Jan" (Carter). Loving father of Lisa Salvucci & her partner Paul Courtenay of Tewksbury, Michelle Sehr & her husband Joel of Burlington, and Daniel R. Salvucci II & his wife Chelle of Ashburnham. Brother of Anthony Salvucci & his wife Antonetta of Newton and the late Ann Loretta Webb Sullivan. Grandfather of Jennifer Tsingos & her husband Sotiris; Jolene, Ethan, Logan, Sydney and MacKenzie. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Sunday, July 7 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, July 8 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Daniel's name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118 www.apdaparkinson.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now