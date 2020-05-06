|
KEMP, Daniel Schaeffer Professor Emeritus at MIT Age 83, passed away on May 2, 2020. A committed and passionate teacher and mentor, Dan influenced the lives of thousands of students and associates, always considering to be working with them, rather than them working for him. He is survived by his legacy as a giant of chemistry and teaching, revered by the countless students and a close group of associates he trained, mentored and inspired during his unique and celebrated life. His close companion over the last 35+ years, cockatoo Octavian "Tavvy," has been placed in loving care. Predeceased by his parents, Paul D. Kemp and Ellen L. "Lovie" Kemp, née Schaeffer, of Pennsylvania. Services will be finalized at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel S. Kemp's name may be made to Foster Parrots; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; or The Center for Teaching and Learning at Reed College. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020