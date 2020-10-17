BECKER, Daniel Seth Daniel Seth Becker, 49, of Norton and formerly of Stoughton, MA died unexpectedly on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Michelle (Speros) Becker and dear father of Derek Louis Becker and Deven Valerie Becker, all of Norton. He is also survived by his parents Trudy Becker and Eugene Kotlier of Sharon, and Lawrence C. Becker of Lakeville, his sisters Deena LaVallee and her husband Thad of Sharon and Suzanne Becker of Bridgewater and his brother David Becker of Bridgewater; nieces and nephews Aubrie and Ellis of Sharon and Teddy and Arthur of Bridgewater. Dan was a graduate of Stoughton High School and a cum laude graduate of Bryant College. "A gentle soul filled with music" led him to Michigan where he learned the art of building guitars for professional and amateur musicians alike. He was the proprietor of Becker Guitars. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held Monday, October 19th, at Sharon Memorial Park. www.stanetskycanton.com