|
|
STIEHL, Daniel Age 39, of Haverhill, passed away suddenly on August 14. Beloved husband of Lindsay (Brown) and adoring father of twin sons Dominic and Vincent. Beloved son of Elaine (Vaccaro) Barbera of Peabody and Alan Stiehl of Somerville and beloved son-in-law of Robert and Janice Brown of Methuen. Dan graduated from Malden Catholic High School and M.I.T. He earned dual SB degrees in 2003 in Mechanical Engineering and Brain & Cognitive Sciences and an SM degree in 2005 in Media Arts and Science. In his PhD program at the Media Laboratory he developed the "Huggable," a sophisticated robotic teddy bear for learning and therapeutic purposes. Visiting Hours: Cataudella Funeral Home, METHUEN, Tuesday, August 25, 4-8 PM
View the online memorial for Daniel STIEHL
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020