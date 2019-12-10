|
BOTELHO, Daniel Thomas Age 68, was born on January 7, 1951 in Cambridge, MA and passed away suddenly December 6, 2019 in Mansfield, MA. Daniel was a 1968 graduate of Whitman Hanson Regional High School and in 1970 was a foreign exchange student at the University of Krakow, Poland. He also graduated in 1972 from the University of Massachusetts in Boston with a language degree; he was fluent in English, Polish, Russian and French. Daniel was a translator for the Department of Social Security in Boston, retiring in 2013. He was a regular 7:30am parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mansfield, MA. Daniel was an admirer of Polka and Big Band era music. He was the son of the late John J. and Mary M. Botelho and brother of the late John J. Botelho, Jr. Daniel is survived by his brothers: Richard C. Botelho and his wife Susan of Milford, MA and Michael J. Botelho of Brockton, MA and Kenneth P. Botelho and his wife Oxana of Norton, MA; a sister, Nancy Miner of Adelanto, CA and several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. His Funeral Mass is Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11am at St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield, MA followed by Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. A Visitation is Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm at Boston Cremation, 115 North Main Street, Mansfield, MA 02048.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019