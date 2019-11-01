Boston Globe Obituaries
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
DANIEL VINCENT "DANNY" AYER

AYER, Daniel Vincent "Danny" Of Burlington, Oct. 31. Loving son of Thomas & Karen (Arsenault) Ayer of Burlington. Brother of Frank & his wife Jessica of Woburn, Tommy of Woburn & his fiancée Ashley Welsch, and Ken of Burlington. Grandson of Frank & Ann Ayer of Sanbornton, NH, and the late Jim and Joan Arsenault. Nephew of the late Audrey LaRosa. Uncle of Elaina Ayer, Maddie & Nathanial LaRosa, and Luca Versari. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Sunday, November 3, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Danny's name may be made to Boston's Wounded Veterans, ATTN: Vet Ride, ITAM Post 6, 60 Paris Street, E. Boston, MA 02128. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019
