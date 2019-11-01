|
AYER, Daniel Vincent "Danny" Of Burlington, Oct. 31. Loving son of Thomas & Karen (Arsenault) Ayer of Burlington. Brother of Frank & his wife Jessica of Woburn, Tommy of Woburn & his fiancée Ashley Welsch, and Ken of Burlington. Grandson of Frank & Ann Ayer of Sanbornton, NH, and the late Jim and Joan Arsenault. Nephew of the late Audrey LaRosa. Uncle of Elaina Ayer, Maddie & Nathanial LaRosa, and Luca Versari. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Sunday, November 3, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Danny's name may be made to Boston's Wounded Veterans, ATTN: Vet Ride, ITAM Post 6, 60 Paris Street, E. Boston, MA 02128. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019