KELLIHER, Daniel Wallace Age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Nashua, NH. He was the beloved husband of the late Marlene R. Kelliher, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage until her passing in 2014. He was born in Medford, MA and was a son of the late Daniel W. and Susan Kelliher. After attending Medford High School, he enlisted in the Air Force. Dan went on to earn engineering degrees at the University of Maryland and George Washington University. During his college years, he met and married Marlene. In the early days of his career, he worked on some of the first "room sized" computer systems in existence. From there he went on to work at the MITRE Corporation on a variety of civilian and military systems. His years at MITRE kept him and his family moving around the country from VA, CA, and then finally to Bedford, MA. While living in MA, Dan became active in the Masons, becoming Master of both F.W. Thompson and Joseph Warren-Soley Lodges. Following retirement, Marlene and Dan moved to Sun City Center, FL, where they spent many of their retirement years playing golf and traveling around the US and Europe. Dan is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Miles) Mann and two sons, Michael (Victoria) and Patrick (Amy). Dan has four grandchildren, Jennifer, Sarah, Matthew, and Elizabeth. Dan is also survived by a sister, Katharine (Martin) Wyndham of Stoughton, MA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruth, and his oldest sister, Barbara (Dave) Devine of Canton, MA. Due to current precautions around COVID-19, Funeral Services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Dan's name to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020