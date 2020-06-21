|
WEENER, Daniel Of Needham, formerly of Chelsea, USAF, Walpole, Hyde Park and Mashpee, passed on June 21, 2020, at the age of 96. Fourth son of Izadore and Sarah Weener. Loving husband of Florence (Gershman) for 71 years. Proud father of Harvey Weener, Arlene Levin, Beverly Fleischmann, and Julie Shaw. Oopah and pal of Matt and Scott. Adoring Grandpa to Katy, Becca, Rachael, Sarah, Alex, Tom, Dylan, and Leah. Brother of the late Bill, Sam, Milt, and Ubby. Dan was a combat veteran during World War II in the U.S. Air Force as an engineer-gunner on a B-24. A military funeral will be held. He was a 60-plus year mason and a 50-plus year Shriner. A private graveside service will be held. Contributions in Dan's memory may be made to: The National WWII Museum (https://bit.ly/3hQAGcK) or by calling 504-528-1944 x 290 www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020