Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL WEENER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL WEENER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL WEENER Obituary
WEENER, Daniel Of Needham, formerly of Chelsea, USAF, Walpole, Hyde Park and Mashpee, passed on June 21, 2020, at the age of 96. Fourth son of Izadore and Sarah Weener. Loving husband of Florence (Gershman) for 71 years. Proud father of Harvey Weener, Arlene Levin, Beverly Fleischmann, and Julie Shaw. Oopah and pal of Matt and Scott. Adoring Grandpa to Katy, Becca, Rachael, Sarah, Alex, Tom, Dylan, and Leah. Brother of the late Bill, Sam, Milt, and Ubby. Dan was a combat veteran during World War II in the U.S. Air Force as an engineer-gunner on a B-24. A military funeral will be held. He was a 60-plus year mason and a 50-plus year Shriner. A private graveside service will be held. Contributions in Dan's memory may be made to: The National WWII Museum (https://bit.ly/3hQAGcK) or by calling 504-528-1944 x 290 www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -