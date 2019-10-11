Boston Globe Obituaries
PUGLIESE, Daniele G. Age 94. In Bradford, NH on October 9, 2019. Was a plasterer and then a policeman for Watertown for 20 years, retiring in 1976. Served in the US Marine Corps during WWII and was a member of the . Predeceased by a son, Robert B., and survived by his wife of 40 years, Lorraine (Kastic) Pugliese of Bradford, NH; 10 children, Daniele S. of VA, Carol Withycombe of Waltham, Gary A. of Malden, Deborah Kerzwick of Woburn, Edward of SC, Jeffrey of Watertown, Gene of Seattle, WA, Arthur "Joe" of Alaska, Marie Tocci-Rickard of Hudson and Anthony of Watertown; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael of Sutton, NH; nieces, nephews and Lorraine's extended family. No service. Memorial contributions may be made to CRVNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301. To sign an online guestbook, see chadwickfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
