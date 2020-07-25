|
MONTUORI, Dante Francis Age 93, of Wayland, died peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Dante is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Marilyn (Norton) Montuori of Wayland. Beloved father of Donna Jones and her husband Thomas Jones of Hopkinton, Karen Montuori of Wayland and Dana Montuori of Wayland. Cherished grandfather of Hayley Montuori of Wayland. He served his country during World War II with the United States Navy. He received his BS in Engineering and spent a long career in the construction industry as a Civil Engineer. At the request of his family and the current COVID-19 crisis, services and interment in Lakeview Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that gifts in Dante's memory may be sent to , Grand Central Station, PO BOX 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020