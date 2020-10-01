1/
DANTE J. SCARPONI
SCARPONI, Dante J. Of Woburn, formerly of Cambridge, Sept. 28. Beloved son of the late Guiseppe and Santina. Stepson of the late Aurelia Paglierani. Loving brother of the late Jennie Pesaresi & her late husband Edmond. Beloved uncle of Richard Pesaresi & his wife Suzanne of Portsmouth, Jean Pesaresi & her wife Carolyn Kemp of Rye, NH and Linda Geel, Richard Geel, both of Rye, NH. Great-uncle of Kati Rogers & her husband Bryan, Kirstin Pesaresi, and Erin, Rachel & Abby Geel. Great-great-uncle of Carter & Walker Rogers. Beloved companion of the late June Ferracane and her children Richard Ferracane and Cynthia Jackson & her husband Bill and their children Adam & Benjamin. Beloved companion of Lucille Burns of Newton and her children Meg Oakes & her husband Steve, Carolyn Curtin & her husband Joseph, Michael Burns & his wife Linda and their children Michael, Emily, Mikaela, John, Luke, Ryan, Liam and Riley. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and concern for the health of our family and friends, Dante's family has decided that the Funeral Services will be private and a Celebration of Dante's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dante's name may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 3200 E 91st St., Chicago, IL 60617, www.shrineofstjude.org For memorial video, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
