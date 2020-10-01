SCARPONI, Dante J. Of Woburn, formerly of Cambridge, Sept. 28. Beloved son of the late Guiseppe and Santina. Stepson of the late Aurelia Paglierani. Loving brother of the late Jennie Pesaresi & her late husband Edmond. Beloved uncle of Richard Pesaresi & his wife Suzanne of Portsmouth, Jean Pesaresi & her wife Carolyn Kemp of Rye, NH and Linda Geel, Richard Geel, both of Rye, NH. Great-uncle of Kati Rogers & her husband Bryan, Kirstin Pesaresi, and Erin, Rachel & Abby Geel. Great-great-uncle of Carter & Walker Rogers. Beloved companion of the late June Ferracane and her children Richard Ferracane and Cynthia Jackson & her husband Bill and their children Adam & Benjamin. Beloved companion of Lucille Burns of Newton and her children Meg Oakes & her husband Steve, Carolyn Curtin & her husband Joseph, Michael Burns & his wife Linda and their children Michael, Emily, Mikaela, John, Luke, Ryan, Liam and Riley. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and concern for the health of our family and friends, Dante's family has decided that the Funeral Services will be private and a Celebration of Dante's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dante's name may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 3200 E 91st St., Chicago, IL 60617, www.shrineofstjude.org
For memorial video, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net