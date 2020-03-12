|
MEMMOLO, Dante M. Jr. At 75 years, of Nashua, NH, formerly of East Boston, MA on March 11th. Devoted son of the late Ret. Col. Dante M. Memmolo, U.S. Air National Guard & Mary R. (Laurano) Memmolo. Cherished brother of Mary Jane Marcucci of Newburyport, MA, Margaret A. Shand & husband Michael P. of Barrington, RI & the late Anthony L. Memmolo & Michael A. Memmolo. Beloved nephew of Stanley Buonagurio & Gloria Laurano, both of East Boston. Dear brother-in-law of Patricia Mauro of Bradenton, FL. Adored uncle to Michael Memmolo & wife Patricia "Tricia" of OR, Andrea Currier & husband Michael of Bradenton, FL, David Memmolo & wife Jessica of CA, Mary Canelas & husband Paul of Hudson, NH, Annemarie Butler & husband Bret of Newburyport, MA, Jayne Millerick of Bow, NH, Elizabeth Marcucci of Epping, NH, Benjamin Shand of NYC & Grace Shand of Providence, RI. Also lovingly survived by many grandnieces, grandnephews and many treasured cousins, friends & colleagues. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Monday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., East Boston, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Sunday, March 15th from 3-6 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. Dante worked as a Regional Salesman for Flight Dental Systems. Veteran of MA Air National Guard. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Massachusetts Air National Guard Historical Association (MANGHA), Inc., P.O. Box 38, 158 Reilly St., Otis ANGB, MA 02542, an organization Dante was most active in & supported faithfully. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
