DANTE W. FERRARA

FERRARA, Dante W. Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston & Revere, unexpectedly June 7th. Son of the late Dante & Margaret (Cestone) Ferrara. Dear brother of Debra Restiano & her husband Lawrence of Middleton, Donna Restiano & her husband Andrew of Saugus, Danielle Leonard & her wife Katelyn of Swampscott, & the late Denise Lee. Loving uncle of Alycia, Michael, Andrew, Gena, Shea, & great-nephew, Joshua. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to at stjude.org Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Wednesday, 10 -11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019
