|
|
EUBANKS, Daphne Hawley Of Boston, September 9, 2019. Lifelong Boston resident and successful career woman. Daughter of the late Beatrice (Walker) and Clarence Eubanks. Sister of the late Edsel, Russell, Wanda and Beatrice Eubanks. Beloved aunt of Anthony Eubanks and his wife Miriam of Onset. Great-aunt of Kharis Eubanks of Walpole and Amen Eubanks of Hyde Park. She is survived by other relatives and friends. A private memorial observance is planned. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit
www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019