Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
DARIA (DELROSARIO) BAKER-DEFAZI


1964 - 2019
DARIA (DELROSARIO) BAKER-DEFAZI Obituary
BAKER-DeFAZI, Daria (DelRosario) Passed away peacefully, October 14, 2019, at her home in Maine, where she loved so much and she was at peace. She will be remembered and survived through her only daughter, Nicole Defazi, and her grandson, Jameson, who was the apple of her eye. She has spread her wings and is now a beautiful angel, as she is now with my father Ricky and my stepfather Terry, as they're all riding on their motorcycles through the clouds. She is where she has wanted to be. She's with her boys and she is at peace. She was also the daughter of the late Marie (Hulbert) and Francis DelRosario. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following the Visitation at 7:00 PM. Committal will be private. To sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019
