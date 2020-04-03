Boston Globe Obituaries
DARLENE M. (KELLY) REZENDES

DARLENE M. (KELLY) REZENDES Obituary
REZENDES, Darlene M. (Kelly) Of Waltham. April 2, 2020. Wife of John T. Rezendes. Mother of Timothy J., Stephanie A., and Kenneth J. Rezendes, all of Waltham and the late John F. Rezendes; sister of Ann Marie Kelly of Waltham, Henry F. "Hank" Kelly of Los Angeles, CA, John Kelly (Cindy) of Waltham and Robert Kelly (Cathy) of Wrentham; also survived by many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Darlene's family will gather privately in Joyce Funeral Home; Burial in Mount Feake Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the John F. Rezendes Scholarship Fund, c/o Mr. Jack Dillon, Minuteman Technical High School, 758 Marrett Road, Lexington, MA 02421. Complete obituary, guest register and online tribute available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
