McKOY, Darrell Sylvia (Hogan) A longtime resident of Jamaica Plain, passed peacefully on July 10, 2019. The daughter of the late John and Gladys (Carrington) Hogan was born and lived in Panama until she immigrated to the United States in 1946. Mourning her passing are her daughter, Marcia Anderson (John) Brown, and her son, Kevin Anderson, sisters Emily Watts and Norma Gray, and a host of nieces and nephews in Panama, Boston, and elsewhere throughout the United States, as well as in Europe. She was preceded in death by her parents; late husband, Charles Anthony "Mac" McKoy; brothers John Hogan, Winston Hogan, Ralph Hogan, Gordon Hogan, Llewellyn Hogan, and Alfred Hogan; and a sister, Carmen Crosdale. With an ever-present smile and quick wit, Darrell lived a life filled with an unselfish love and a contagious, effervescent joy rooted in her Christian faith, which she freely, quietly, and often shared with family, friends, and even strangers. Known as a seasoned shopper, she took special pleasure in surprising friends and family members with unannounced gifts she had garnered from Filene's Basement or other stores. After marrying "Mac," a World War II veteran, she worked in his dry-cleaning business for several years before being employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Registry from which she retired in 1988. Wanting to remain active, she later found a part-time position with Aramark at Fenway Park during her beloved Boston Red Sox's baseball seasons. As Darrell's health gradually declined, she retired completely but remained an active and avid fan of the Red Sox and Boston Celtics. She was especially close to her ever-expanding circle of friends and her three sisters - Emily, Carmen, and Norma - all of whom relocated to Boston from Panama, and she absolutely loved to dote on her own children, along with her nieces, nephews and the children and grandchildren of friends, during holidays and other festive occasions. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. with family visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at Charles Street A.M.E. Church, 551 Warren Street, Boston, MA 02121. Relatives and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made, in memory of Mrs. Darrell McKoy, to the Education Fund at Charles Street A.M.E. Church, wherein she was a committed member for almost 60 years. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Boston. Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019