|
|
ALEXANDER, Daryl E. Age 96, of Brightview Senior Living in Wakefield, MA passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara L. (Needelman) Alexander after 63 years of marriage. A longtime resident of Malden, MA. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Naples, FL where they spent many winters & Old Orchard Beach, ME for the summers. Daryl proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was the loving father of Bari-Ann Crivello & her husband Victor F. of Stoneham & Glenn J. & his wife Diane (LaFarge) Alexander of Reading, MA. The caring grandfather of Christian David, Elizabeth Rose, Scott Daniel & the late Victoria Rose Alexander, all of Reading, MA. He was the loving brother of Stanley & his wife Carole Alexander of Ontario, Canada & Glenn B. & his wife Marianne Alexander of Campobello Island, Canada & the late brother of Allison Hilton, John J. Alexander, Gay Batson & Wayne Alexander. Daryl is survived by many nieces & nephews, and also brother-in-law to Marilyn Jacobson & Jo-Ann & her husband Frank Johnson, all of Old Orchard Beach, Maine & the late Mark Needelman. Daryl was a kind-hearted & dependable man who loved his family & valued his relationships with friends. As a result of the ongoing health crisis, Daryl's family has decided that his Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Charitable contributions in his memory may be made to a . To send a message of condolence, visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020