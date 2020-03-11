|
COOK, Dave Of Sharon, MA, died on March 4 of respiratory failure at the age of 82. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Dudley David Cook and Marcia Catherine Humes Cook, he graduated from high school in Jacksonville, FL, received a BSEE from MIT in 1959, and Harvard Business School AMP in 1974. He spent many years in the optical systems division of Itek Corporation, involved in the development, manufacture and operations of airborne and space-based imaging systems for intelligence collection and earth resources applications. Subsequent work took him into minicomputer-based electro-optical systems used in the automation of printing and cartography, air quality and meteorological monitoring, and the development of laboratory medical instruments using advanced imaging and pattern recognition techniques. He spent the last decade as a consultant/part-time CFO to small-to-medium-size architecture and engineering firms leading development, implementation and support of data warehousing and reporting applications. Dave travelled the world both for work and pleasure. He was deeply interested in history and world affairs. He loved to ski here and abroad, from Tuckerman's Ravine to Zermatt. He sailed with friends and family on the East Coast, as well as in Southern California. He took part in a number of races, including the Bermuda Races. A brilliant engineer, he used his intellect in every avenue of his life. When his children were young, he could make Halloween jack'o'lanterns talk and model rockets fly. For ages, he worked to build a squirrel-proof bird feeder- a war that Dave finally won, and which left him with admiration for the ingenuity of a very smart squirrel. He had a lifelong interest in music, both classical and jazz. He served on the Board of several local not-for-profit organizations and was deeply dedicated to the mission of these organizations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Bluehill Observatory, bluehill.org or the Boston Early Music Festival, bemf.org in his honor. He is missed very much. He leaves behind his longtime partner Annemarie Altman of Sharon, MA, his sons Peter Cook of Rancho Cordova, CA and Michael Cook and wife Laura Cook of Vancouver, WA, his daughter Katherine Cook of Gordonsville, VA and his sister Linda Blanchard and husband Dave Blanchard of Grass Valley, CA. A Memorial Service is planned for a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020