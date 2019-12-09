Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel at Newton Cemetery
791 Walnut St.
Newton, MA
View Map
DAVE GERINGER

GERINGER, Dave Age 65 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 after a short illness. Cherished brother of Edye, uncle to Molly and Jake, and brother-in-law to Robert. Born in Queens, NY, he served as the sports information director at UMass Dartmouth from 2005-2013 and at numerous colleges throughout the US for nearly 30 years. He was never happier than when his beloved Washington Nationals won the World Series this year. Services in the Chapel at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton on Wednesday, December 11 at 12:00 noon. Memorial observance at the home of Edye following the burial through 8pm and continues Thursday from 3-7pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Athletic Departments of either UMass Dartmouth at www.corsairathletics.com or University of MN at https://gophersports.com Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
