BERKOWITZ, David A. Of Cambridge, and for many years, Somerville, MA. Died peacefully, in the midst of family, on February 7, 2019 at age 86. He is survived by his long-time partner, Nancy Atwood; his children: Larry Berkowitz and Rachel Cohen; his three grandchildren; Leah, Li Chun, and Avi; his daughter-in-law, Sandra Tomita and his son-in-law, Joshua Cohen; his former wife, Carole; his nephews Steven and Alan and their families. Predeceased by his parents, Hyman and Lily; brother, Raymond; sister-in-law, Gisha; and nephew, David Joel. David was a beloved partner, father, grandfather, uncle, engineer, physicist, political activist, volunteer, artisan, hiker and nature-lover, photographer, wood worker, teacher, and more. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11 am at the MIT Chapel, 48 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA. Gifts in his memory may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood, or the Appalachian Mountain Club.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019