BLANCHETTE, David A. Sr. Age 65, of Maynard, MA, Jan. 24, 2020. Survived by son David Blanchette, Jr., his companion Kelly Schindler & their children Molly Schindler, Addison & Emilia Blanchette; a daughter Lisa Blanchette, her companion Rick Carlson & their children Natalie & Landen Carlson; & son Scott Blanchette, his wife Amanda & their children Ava and Emily Blanchette. Also survived by a sister Julie Walcott, brother-in-law Jerry Christian, aunt Audrey Price, cousins & extended family. Predeceased by parents Arthur & Ruth (Beach) Blanchette, a brother William Blanchette & a sister Shelly Christian. Visiting Wed., Jan. 29th, from 10 A.M.-12 P.M., with the Funeral Service at noon at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd. (Rte. 117), Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, or pulmonaryfibrosis.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020