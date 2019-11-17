|
FAY, David A. Age 81, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was the husband of Carolyn M. Black and was predeceased in 2013 by his first wife, Anne M. Fay. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Andrew Fay and his wife, Karen, of Westborough; two daughters, Sheila Cowles and her husband, Steve Holhubner, of Suffield, CT and Megan McGoff and her husband, David, of Ashland, and seven grandchildren, Matthew Cowles, Max Holhubner, Michael McGoff, Katie McGoff, Jack McGoff, Kealy Fay and Blaire Fay. He was the grandfather of the late Nicholas Cowles.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 21, at 10:30 A.M., in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery. Calling Hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., WESTBOROUGH, are Wednesday, from 4 to 7 P.M. Members of Council 85, Knights of Columbus will conduct a Prayer Service at 6:45 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Dismas House, 30 Richards St., Worcester, MA 01603.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 18, 2019