GAMBALE, David A. Of Stoughton, formerly of Roslindale, May 31, 2019. Beloved son of the late Ida (Gubitoso) and Harry Gambale. Devoted brother of Julianne Natale and her husband Richard of Stoughton. Funeral Friday, June 7, 2019, at 9 AM, from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (near Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE, followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. David may be remembered through the Ronald MacDonald House, c/o The Boston House, 229 Kent Street, Brookline, MA 02446. Interment in Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from June 6 to June 7, 2019