Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Roslindale, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID GAMBALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID A. GAMBALE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID A. GAMBALE Obituary
GAMBALE, David A. Of Stoughton, formerly of Roslindale, May 31, 2019. Beloved son of the late Ida (Gubitoso) and Harry Gambale. Devoted brother of Julianne Natale and her husband Richard of Stoughton. Funeral Friday, June 7, 2019, at 9 AM, from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (near Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE, followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. David may be remembered through the Ronald MacDonald House, c/o The Boston House, 229 Kent Street, Brookline, MA 02446. Interment in Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for David A. GAMBALE
Published in The Boston Globe from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now