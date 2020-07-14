|
JEANNETTE, David A. Of Reading, formerly of Winchester and Medford, July 12. Beloved husband of Katherine M. (Beaton) Jeannette. Loving father of Catherine Jeannette, Michelle Jeannette, Michael Jeannette, David Jeannette, Ann Marie Adelsberger, Lauren Groux, and Stephen Jeannette. Brother of Paul Jeannette. Also survived by his 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main Street, STONEHAM. For directions/guest book, www.mcdonaldfs.com McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020