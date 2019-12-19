Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID MCMAHON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID A. MCMAHON


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID A. MCMAHON Obituary
McMAHON, David A. Of Melrose, Dec. 18, 2019, at age 84. Beloved husband of Barbara (Mullett) McMahon with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Devoted father of Carol McMahon of Atlanta, GA, Patricia McMahon of Hooksett, NH, Richard McMahon, Sr. of Atlanta, GA, William McMahon of Melrose, James McMahon and his wife Natalie of Derry, NH, and Thomas McMahon of Melrose. Dear brother of Bradley McMahon and his wife LaMonde of Austin, TX, and the late Gail McMahon. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of David's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 2-5pm. Funeral Service will be private. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dave may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -