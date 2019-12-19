|
McMAHON, David A. Of Melrose, Dec. 18, 2019, at age 84. Beloved husband of Barbara (Mullett) McMahon with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Devoted father of Carol McMahon of Atlanta, GA, Patricia McMahon of Hooksett, NH, Richard McMahon, Sr. of Atlanta, GA, William McMahon of Melrose, James McMahon and his wife Natalie of Derry, NH, and Thomas McMahon of Melrose. Dear brother of Bradley McMahon and his wife LaMonde of Austin, TX, and the late Gail McMahon. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of David's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 2-5pm. Funeral Service will be private. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dave may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019