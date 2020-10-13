McNULTY, David A. Of North Attleboro, formerly of Dedham, October 11, 2020, age 34, after a long battle with alcohol addiction. Beloved son of the late Thomas A. and Brenda J. (Wicks) McNulty. Brother of Christopher J. Perry of Norman, OK, Amy M. Perry of Foxboro, Jennifer L. Perry of Berea, OH, Peter T. McNulty of Braintree, and Michael J. McNulty of Hyde Park. Also survived by 7 nieces and nephews. David was a graduate of Dedham High School class of 2004. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Oct. 16 from 4-7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to the AA Central Service Committee of Eastern Mass, 12 Channel St., Suite 604, Boston, MA 02210. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500