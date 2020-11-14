SMITH, David A. June 25, 1939 - November 11, 2020. Of Gloucester, passed away on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020 at the Seacoast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Medford, MA, on June 25, 1939, the son of the late Andrew J. and Anna L. (Doherty) Smith.He attended St. Clement's and the Medford Vocational Schools. Upon graduation, he entered the Navy and spent four years on the U.S.S. Shasta, an ammunitions ship. After leaving the Navy, he spent time traveling around the United States and Europe. David then was employed as the Foreman of the Weston Reservoir for many years. This job was perfect for him because of his appreciation of the outdoors and being able to experience the changing seasons. At the end of his shift, he would often run around the reservoir once or twice for exercise. In addition to running, he enjoyed canoeing, and cross-country skiing. He loved being out in nature. While in his 30's, Dave soloed in his canoe from the start of the Connecticut River down into Massachusetts, a distance of about 200 miles.This past year he lived in a tiny cottage on Rocky Neck with a view of all Gloucester harbor. He enjoyed sitting on his small deck, watching the boats go in and out of the harbor. Since he spent a lot of his time around the docks of Gloucester, he knew many of the boat's names. He is survived by his beloved sister Maryanne Smith Koeller and her husband Robert Koeller, nephew Keith Smith and his children Lila and Duncan Smith of Charlotte, N.C., and many Mahoney Cousin's in Billerica, MA. He was predeceased by his brother William J. Smith and his sister-in-law Eunice Smith both from Charlotte, N.C. A pecial thank you for the kindness of the caring staff of the Seacoast Nurnsing and Rehabilitation Center.His graveside service will be held privately. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER. Online condolences may be given at: