WEDGE, David A. 51 years of age. Of Cambridge formerly of Charlestown following a 3 week illness with cancer, August 20, 2019. Devoted & loving husband of 7 years to Kerry MacCurtain. Adored & loving father to Lillian Wedge. Beloved son of Paul Wedge & the late Maureen (Evers) Wedge. Devoted brother of Paul Wedge & wife Laura, Maureen (Carroll) Wedge & Kelley Stout & husband Marc. Beloved son-in-law of William & Denise MacCurtain. Beloved brother-in-law of Moira Collins & husband Devin, Patrick MacCurtain & wife Erin & Timothy MacCurtain & wife Julie. Loving uncle to 13 nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend David's Memorial Mass on Friday, August 23, at 11 A.M. in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN. There is no burial or funeral home visiting hours. Kindly make a memorial donation in David's name to The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA. 02284-9168. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019