Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID WONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID A. WONG Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID A. WONG Sr. Obituary
WONG, David A. Sr. Of Norwood, Jan 28. Beloved husband the late Annie (Fong) Wong and dear father of Cathleen W. Blair and her husband Dennis of Groton, Julie A. Cusack of Attleboro, Melinda J. Arthur and her husband Bob of Franklin, Carol W. Malachowski and her husband Paul of Franklin and David A. Wong, Jr. and his wife Karen of Norwood. Loving grandfather of Amanda and her husband Brandon, Robert, Andrew, Michael, Kayla, Matthew, Christopher, Benjamin, Samuel, and Stephanie, and proud great-grandfather of Colton and Cora. Brother of the late Richard A. Wong and the late Doris M. Wong. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service Saturday, Feb. 29th at 11 am at the First Congregational Church of Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Music Fund of the First Congregational Church, 100 Winter St., Norwood, MA 02062 or to the Norwood Ecumenical Food Pantry, 150 Chapel St., Norwood, MA 02062 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for David A. Sr. WONG
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -