WONG, David A. Sr. Of Norwood, Jan 28. Beloved husband the late Annie (Fong) Wong and dear father of Cathleen W. Blair and her husband Dennis of Groton, Julie A. Cusack of Attleboro, Melinda J. Arthur and her husband Bob of Franklin, Carol W. Malachowski and her husband Paul of Franklin and David A. Wong, Jr. and his wife Karen of Norwood. Loving grandfather of Amanda and her husband Brandon, Robert, Andrew, Michael, Kayla, Matthew, Christopher, Benjamin, Samuel, and Stephanie, and proud great-grandfather of Colton and Cora. Brother of the late Richard A. Wong and the late Doris M. Wong. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service Saturday, Feb. 29th at 11 am at the First Congregational Church of Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Music Fund of the First Congregational Church, 100 Winter St., Norwood, MA 02062 or to the Norwood Ecumenical Food Pantry, 150 Chapel St., Norwood, MA 02062 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020