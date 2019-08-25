Boston Globe Obituaries
|
AKIBA, David Age 78, of Jamacia Plain on Saturday, August 24, 2019. For 37 years, he was the beloved husband of Jane (Levin) Akiba. Loving father of Daniel Akiba & Gisela Sanders Alcantara, Jonah & Rivka Sara Akiba, Rachel Akiba & Josh Sherman, Samuel Akiba, Isaac Akiba and Abigail Akiba. Adored grandfather of eleven. Dear brother of Marjorie & Louie Rizzo. Former husband of Barbara Akiba. Services at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston (parking available on the Riverway), on Tuesday, August 27 at 10am. Burial in Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, 2619 Centre St., West Roxbury. Following burial, shiva will be at his late residence until 4:00pm and continuing 6:30-8:30pm and on Wednesday and Thursday 4-8:00pm, Friday 2-4:00pm and Sunday 4-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Trustees of Boston Public Library, please write "in honor of David Akiba" on memo line, Boston Public Library, c/o President's Office, 700 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116 or ww.supportBPL.org and please specify "in honor of David Akiba". Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
