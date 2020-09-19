1/
DAVID ALAN COOK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOK, David Alan Of Peabody, formerly of Burlington & Ware, Sept. 16. Husband of Kimberly (Cabral) of Wilmington. Proud father of Jamie Elizabeth Cook of New York, NY and Ethan David Cook of Bedford. Beloved son of the late David and Alma (Jones) Cook. Brother of Lianne Cook of Gloucester, Susan Cook Beaudoin of South Kingston, RI, Beth Cook of Fall River, and James Cook of Blackstone. Dear friend of Donna Sorrento of Newburyport. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. There is a 100-person limitation at the church. The Mass will be live streamed at 10 a.m. linked to Davis's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name may be made to New England Airedale Rescue, 3 Carter Road, Cornwall Bridge, CT 06754. For obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and live-stream of the Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net For directions, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved