COOK, David Alan Of Peabody, formerly of Burlington & Ware, Sept. 16. Husband of Kimberly (Cabral) of Wilmington. Proud father of Jamie Elizabeth Cook of New York, NY and Ethan David Cook of Bedford. Beloved son of the late David and Alma (Jones) Cook. Brother of Lianne Cook of Gloucester, Susan Cook Beaudoin of South Kingston, RI, Beth Cook of Fall River, and James Cook of Blackstone. Dear friend of Donna Sorrento of Newburyport. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. There is a 100-person limitation at the church. The Mass will be live streamed at 10 a.m. linked to Davis's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name may be made to New England Airedale Rescue, 3 Carter Road, Cornwall Bridge, CT 06754. For obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and live-stream of the Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
