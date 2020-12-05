LANDMAN, David Alan Chaucerian Scholar, Father, and Writer, Dies at 89 David Landman, beloved father, husband, and literary scholar passed away at his home in Lexington, MA, December 3, 2020 as a result of advanced pulmonary fibrosis. David was born July 11, 1931, in The Bronx, NY, the son of Meyer and Leonora (Feldhammer) Landman. A graduate of NYU, David taught English Literature at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell for 30 years where he mentored students and established long-lasting bonds that have endured for over fifty years. In the late 1950s, David studied at the New School of Social Research in NY where he met his mentor Harold J. Isaacson, who transmitted core teachings from the Chaucerian School of English Literature and Mahayana Buddhism which shaped David's academic and spiritual development throughout his life. David is remembered for his quick, dry wit, love of literature, and appreciation of early jazz. He was a founding member of the U.S. chapter of the P.G. Wodehouse Society, "The New England Wodehouse Thingummy Society" (NEWTS) and wrote numerous articles for the journal Plum Lines as well as plays in which he performed with his wife, Elizabeth. In 1997 he was an advising dramaturg for the Shakespearean production of the Beaumont and Fletcher play, "The Maid's Tragedy" at London's Globe Theatre. His appreciation for Jacobean plays and study of medieval texts were a constant in his life. David grew up in the Bronx, NY, and served as a JAG clerk during the Korean war. An avid storyteller, David enjoyed regaling his children and grandchildren with his Army misadventures. He lived in Lexington, MA for 47 years. An aficionado of early music, David and Elizabeth were longtime supporters of the Boston Baroque and the Boston Early Music Festival. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his six children, Thomas, Celia, Michael, Laura, Rosalind, and George, his six grandchildren, Siena, Nicholas, Julia, James, Aria, and Kyle, his sisters Anita Blaser and Carol Josephson, nephew Richard Blaser and nieces Lori (Blaser) Robbins and Marcie Blaser. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Food for Free, https://foodforfree.org/
in his name. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a memorial at a date to be determined.