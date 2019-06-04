Boston Globe Obituaries
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
More Obituaries for DAVID GREENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID ALLYN GREENBERG

DAVID ALLYN GREENBERG Obituary
GREENBERG, David Allyn Age 65, of Lynn, May 31. Life partner of Kim Ann Ainsworth of Lynn, father of Walter Thomas Ainsworth, age 13, of Lynn; he also leaves his brother and sister. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 6PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), LYNN. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-6PM, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to North Shore Christian School, 26 Urban St., Lynn, MA 01904 or the First Church of Christ, 678 Lynnfield St., Lynn, MA 01904. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
