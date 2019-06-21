|
|
FITZSIMMONS, David Anthony Of Clinton, formerly of Newton, unexpectedly June 19th, 2019 at the age of 36. Funeral Services in Celebration of David's Life will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Tuesday morning, at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours on Monday, 4-8 p.m. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019