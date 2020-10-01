MOROCCO, David Anthony Age 79, of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sept. 11, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinsonian Features. David was born in Worcester, MA on June 12, 1941, son of Frank and Erminia (Ciccarelli) Morocco. David grew up in a large and boisterous Italian-American neighborhood in a three-tenement home with three younger brothers and 17 total family members, including aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins. David graduated from North High School in 1959 and moved to Boston to attend the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. David received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1963 and graduated as valedictorian of his class. He was recruited by the U.S. Army to fight in the Vietnam War and spent considerable time and energy with a Selective Service Appeals Board to become the first conscientious objector in the City of Worcester. Inspired by John F. Kennedy, David entered the Peace Corps in 1964 in the second group of enrollees, spending three years in Brazil. Upon returning from the Peace Corps in 1966, David entered the University of Texas in Austin. He transferred to a PhD program in Anthropology at Brandeis University in Waltham, MA. He decided to stop short of a dissertation and utilize his degree in pharmacy to become a business manager of a pharmacy in Newton, MA. David's business career took off like a rocket as he grew many small pharmacies into thriving regional chains. David served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at a national chain, Brooks Pharmacy, with headquarters in Rhode Island. He devoted more than 40 years as an executive in that industry. David was a man of many varied interests. He took several bicycle trips with family members to Italy and was a devoted tennis player. David was an avid museum and theater-goer and he managed to read three newspapers from cover to cover each morning, as he loved to soak up knowledge of local and world events. David was an active and frequent member of the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton. David's great loves in life, besides his family, were cooking, traveling to Italy, taking long walks and spending weeks on Monhegan Island in Maine. David is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Dr. Catherine (Cobb) Morocco, daughter Dr. Antonia Pieracci (Fred) and son Christopher Morocco (Amber). David is also survived by brothers John (Telaine), Dr. Paul (Jacqueline) and Stephen (Denise), as well as five grandchildren, Emma, Luca, Gia, Alec and Finn. Donations can be made to a David Morocco Memorial Fund at Rogerson House, 434 Jamaicaway, Boston, MA 02130 or First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton, MA 1326 Washington St., West Newton, MA 02465. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the coming months.