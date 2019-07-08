Boston Globe Obituaries
Doane Beal & Ames
260 Main Street
West Harwich, MA 02671
(508) 432-0593
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
246 Main St.
West Harwich, MA
View Map
DAVID ANTHONY NASHAWATY


1971 - 2019
DAVID ANTHONY NASHAWATY Obituary
NASHAWATY, David Anthony Age 47, of Worcester and Dennis, MA, passed away on June 26, 2019. He was born in Boston, MA, and was the loving son of Albert G. and Elizabeth (Butler) Nashawaty.

David attended Xaverian Brothers High School, as well as Walpole High School, where he graduated from. He was a kind and caring son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed deeply by those who knew him.

Besides his parents, David is survived by his brothers, Scott M. and Michael F. Nashawaty; and a niece, Alison P. Nashawaty, and his sister-in-law, Amanda. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the .

Memorial Visitation will be held from 5p-7p, Friday, July 19th, at Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 260 Main St., WEST HARWICH, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Saturday, July 20th, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 246 Main St., West Harwich, MA. Interment will follow in the Holy Trinity niche.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
