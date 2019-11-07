Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul C Rogers & Sons Inc
2 Hillside Ave
Amesbury, MA 01913
(978) 388-0288
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID CAHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID B. CAHILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID B. CAHILL Obituary
CAHILL, David B. Of Merrimac, MA, age 67, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family and friends, following a long and courageous battle against Lewy Body Disease. He was the son of the late Helen (Bertrand) and Arthur J. Cahill. Dave grew up in Amesbury, MA, and graduated from Amesbury High School before attending U Mass Lowell and earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired from Boston Acoustics as the Director of Transducer Engineering after a long career in the consumer audio electronics industry. David was an avid musician and often played at local venues with his friends Skip Parks and Curt Harriott, among many others. He loved science and had a great interest in astrophysics and quantum mechanics. He also loved the outdoors, hiking the White Mountains, skiing, swimming, and kayaking. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Leslie (Dennison) Cahill of Merrimac; his daughter, of whom he was so proud, Meghan Cahill of Malden, MA; his sisters; Eileen Gearin and husband Joseph of Rye, NH, and Sharon Gogan of Ipswich, MA, along with lifelong friend, James Curry of Amesbury, MA, and numerous, much-loved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of His Life will be held in the Spring of 2020. His family would like to thank Merrimack Valley Elder Services and for the wonderful care they provided. Arrangements were by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Ave., AMESBURY.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -