CAHILL, David B. Of Merrimac, MA, age 67, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family and friends, following a long and courageous battle against Lewy Body Disease. He was the son of the late Helen (Bertrand) and Arthur J. Cahill. Dave grew up in Amesbury, MA, and graduated from Amesbury High School before attending U Mass Lowell and earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired from Boston Acoustics as the Director of Transducer Engineering after a long career in the consumer audio electronics industry. David was an avid musician and often played at local venues with his friends Skip Parks and Curt Harriott, among many others. He loved science and had a great interest in astrophysics and quantum mechanics. He also loved the outdoors, hiking the White Mountains, skiing, swimming, and kayaking. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Leslie (Dennison) Cahill of Merrimac; his daughter, of whom he was so proud, Meghan Cahill of Malden, MA; his sisters; Eileen Gearin and husband Joseph of Rye, NH, and Sharon Gogan of Ipswich, MA, along with lifelong friend, James Curry of Amesbury, MA, and numerous, much-loved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of His Life will be held in the Spring of 2020. His family would like to thank Merrimack Valley Elder Services and for the wonderful care they provided. Arrangements were by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Ave., AMESBURY.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019