CHAMBERS, David B. Of South Dennis, formerly of South Natick and Wellesley. December 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary (Particelli) Chambers. Devoted father of James D. Chambers and his wife Julie of Statesboro, GA and Scott D. Chambers and his wife Christine of Millis. Loving grandfather of David, Patrick, Michael, Kaya, Paige and Carter. David was a 25 year employee of UPS, Vietnam War Veteran and 20 year career Marine. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Tuesday from 4-7pm. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in David's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019