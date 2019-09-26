|
NOYD, David B. Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at Deutsches Altenheim on September 24, 2019. David was 94 years old, and formerly lived in Westwood and Dedham. David attended school in Riverdale. He received a certificate from the Wagner School of Art, and attended the Museum School at the Museum of Fine Arts, where he studied with Michael Tulysewski. David also studied art with Donn Devita on Cape Cod, and with Jack Greenleaf in Rockport. He was a member of the Provincetown Art Association and the West Roxbury Art Association.
David was a Bugler First Class in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He also served for several years in the Merchant Marine.
David worked for two large sign companies in Boston, Brink's and Donnelly's. He worked on the iconic Citgo sign in Kenmore Square, and was a master of gold leaf artistry. He owned and operated sign shops in Jamaica Plain and Roslindale.
David shared his musical talents as a member of several bands in the 1950's, in which he played the bass fiddle and drums. He was an accomplished artist in many media, specializing in paintings of carousels and diners. He was influenced by Edward Hopper, and was a consultant on the book American Diner by Richard J. S. Gutman. David had a lifelong interest in Native American culture, and painted several portraits of his friend, Wampanoag Chief Lorenzo Jeffers.
David was predeceased by his beloved parents, Benjamin and Esther (Benson) Noyd, and his devoted sister, Ruth Barbara Noyd. He is survived by his loving niece, the Rev. Paula D. Hart, her partner Meg, and several close cousins, including his special "buddy" Fred May. David's family will be forever grateful to the staff of the German Centre and Seasons Hospice for their kindness and care.
Visiting Hours will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 1, at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., West Roxbury. David's Funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 2, at First Baptist Church of Westwood, 808 High St., Westwood. The Rev. Dr. Stephanie Salinas will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Westwood, 808 High St., Westwood, MA 02090, or to the Scandinavian Cultural Center, 206 Waltham St., West Newton, MA 02465.
"Han, v?r vän f?r andra vänner, Sina barns bekymmer känner." "It is not happiness that makes us grateful but gratefulness that makes us happy." - Br. David Steindl-Ras www.gratefulness.org Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019