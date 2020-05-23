|
O'CONNOR, David B. Of Boston, April 16, 2020. Beloved son of the late James A. and Alice (Barry) O'Connor. Brother of Robert E. O'Connor and his wife Mary of Framingham and the late Lois Kane. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. David served as an Administrative Judge and as President of the New England Chapter of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers. He obtained two Master's Degrees from Suffolk University in 2017, evidence of his lifetime of intellectual curiosity. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020