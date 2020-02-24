|
|
POMFRET, David B. M.D. Age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anna (Rafferty) Pomfret for 56 years. Born in Somerset, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late David and Rhea (Chouinard) Pomfret. At age 13, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the youngest in the country at the time. After graduating from Stonehill College, he earned an MD from the University College Dublin. Dr. Pomfret practiced internal medicine and cardiology at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, Massachusetts, and served as a clinical professor at Tufts University. From 1996 to 2000, he and Anna practiced and taught at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center in Tanzania. In 2003, he was named an Outstanding Alumnus of Stonehill College. Navigating Narragansett Bay as a boy sparked his lifelong passion for sailing, taking him to destinations such as Nova Scotia and Bermuda. He and Anna were avid world travelers, exploring all seven continents. Dr. Pomfret delighted in teaching skiing and chess to his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Anna, Dr. Pomfret leaves behind four loving children, Mark Pomfret (Carol Didget Pomfret), Bruce Pomfret (Deanna Pomfret), Scott Pomfret (Scott Whittier), and Heidi Pomfret (James Glynn); eight cherished grandchildren, Chelsea Pomfret-Lozinski (Kaelynn Lozinski-Pomfret), Hannah Pomfret, Alex Pomfret, Erin Pomfret, Meredith Pomfret, Garret Pomfret, Mikaela Pomfret, and Fiona Glynn; and a brother, Guy Pomfret (Martha Pomfret). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dr. Pomfret was predeceased by a brother, Paul Pomfret, and a sister, Michelle Tripp. Visiting Hours will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., NORTH KINGSTOWN. His Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 am in St. Mark Church, 60 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, RI 02835, followed by interment in St. Mark Cemetery, Jamestown, and a reception at Bay Voyage. There will be a celebration of life at Stonehill College in late spring (date to be determined). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stonehill College, www.stonehill.edu/giving OMPACO, www.ompaco.org or Tufts CardioVascular Center, giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give For information and condolences, please visit FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020