TUTTLE, David B. Son of John and Charlotte Tuttle, brother of John and Jeremy, died at age 70, on August 12th, 2019. He was the loving and beloved husband of Nancy (Caraber) Tuttle and the cherished father of Jason and John Tuttle. He grew up outside New York City, in Pelham, NY, and moved to the Boston area, where he attended MIT and pursued a long career in technology, starting originally at IBM and working for a long stream of IT companies, large and small, as the field developed. He was a member of IEEE and ACM. He enjoyed many interests throughout his life: dancing with Mandela (folk group), member of the Black and Blues ski club, bowling in the men's league in Reading and then Woburn, and always an ardent bridge player. In recent years, he was active in local government, elected to the CPDC board in Reading and serving as a Reading town meeting member. He took joy in his family life, getting away to the Cape, watching the birds, and especially quiet time with his wife and sons. A Memorial Service will be held, 11:00 AM on Friday, November 22nd, at the First Baptist Church, 45 Woburn Street, Reading, MA. Friends and relatives are welcome. Interment will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019