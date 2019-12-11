|
WITHERELL, David B. A finance executive and longtime resident of Carver, MA, died December 10, 2019 after a hard fought battle with many illnesses. David is survived by his wife Cheryl of 31 years, his children Anthony Ruggiero, Jennifer Witherell, Erica Witherell Bray (deceased) and Ingrid Witherell Calebro, granddaughters Nola and Greta, brothers Edward (Enza) Witherell of New York and Warren (Beth) Witherell of New Hampshire, sister Leslie (Doug) Vassell of New Hampshire, brother-in-law Michael (Linda) Cedrone of Carver, MA and many nephews and nieces. David graduated from Long Island University of New York and was a proud veteran of the U.S Navy. David's career expanded many areas of his expertise: Coopers & Lybrand, International Paper, Hills Department Stores, Foxmoor, Cherry and Webb, and the last position he held was at Gordon Brothers of Boston, MA. A Service for David will be held in the spring.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019