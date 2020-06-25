|
|
BRAITHWAITE, David Honorable In Milton, formerly of Falmouth, June 25th. Loving husband of Rebecca Southard and devoted father of Aidan and Laura, all of Milton. Son of Barbara (Lavimoniere) and the late Gerard Braithwaite. He also leaves his brother, Eric, sister-in-law Susan, and nephews Michael and William, all of Newport Beach, CA. Proud graduate of Amherst College and BU School of Law. He was honored to serve the Commonwealth as an administrative judge. A lifelong Red Sox fan, David shared a love of good food, travel, and music with his family. He leaves behind a large community of friends who were charmed by his quick wit, kindness, and generosity. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for David BRAITHWAITE
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020