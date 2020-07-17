Home

DAVID C. ALEXANDER


1934 - 2020
DAVID C. ALEXANDER Obituary
ALEXANDER, David C. January 5, 1934 - June 23, 2020. David died peacefully. He was the son of the late Harold and Mary Alexander; the brother of Judith Glasser and her husband Edward (of Sharon, MA), the late Harold "William" Alexander (of Mattapoisett, MA) and the late Sylvia DeRose (of Watertown, MA). He was the much loved uncle of Paul Glasser, Bruce Glasser, Diana Shilowski, Carole Purcell, Philip DeRose, Donna Welsh, and the late Joe DeRose, their spouses and children. He also leaves behind his very good friends David and Theresa Jones, and Bill Webster. A party/celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, please remember him kindly when you hunt, hike, boat, shoot pool, have a drink, or hear a good joke. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Pinnacle Health & Rehab Activities Department, 26 Pleasant Street, Canton, ME 04221.

View the online memorial for David C. ALEXANDER
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
