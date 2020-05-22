Boston Globe Obituaries
DAVID C. BACHINI Jr.

BACHINI, David C. Jr. Age 70 of Centerville, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis of complications from Covid 19. Born in Winthrop, David was the son of the late David and Mary Driscoll Bachini. David was raised in Barrington, RI and Westport, CT and was a resident of Cape Cod for the past 40 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1970. David is survived by his two loving sisters, Ann Aghababian of Northbridge and South Yarmouth, and Regina Bachini of Arlington and South Yarmouth; his uncle, Richard Bachini of Chelmsford; his two aunts, Clara Driscoll of Winthrop, and Carol Driscoll of Randolph; his niece, Emily Groccia; his nephew, Andrew Aghababian; and many cousins. Interment will be private at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Cove Clubhouse, 383 Main St. (Rt. 28), Harwich Port, MA 02646. www.coveclubhouse.org Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
