BISHOP, David C. Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, June 7th. Beloved father of Dianne Burton and her husband Gilbert of Lawrence and John Bishop and his wife Luciana of Hudson, NH. Grandfather of Haley, Sophia and John V. Bishop of Hudson, NH. Brother of Barbara Kendall of Somerville and Marilyn Jordan and her husband Robert of North Reading. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. David was raised and educated in Medford. He has been a resident of Stoneham for the past 36 years. As a young man he served his country honorably as a Sergeant in the United States Army. He became a Firefighter and EMT for the Town of Reading, retiring in 2004 after 30 years of service. Relatives and friend are invited to attend his Funeral Procession from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, June 12th at 10 AM followed by a Graveside Service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford at 11 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11th from 4-7 PM. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary